BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

