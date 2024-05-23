Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

AESI stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,728,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,109. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1,328.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

