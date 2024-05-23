BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 2,968 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

