BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 8,092 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 326.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Incyte were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $67.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

