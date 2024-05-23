BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $7,856,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $4,063,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 3.7 %
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.
Pilgrim’s Pride Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
