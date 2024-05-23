BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 694 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Clorox were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.88. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.