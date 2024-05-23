BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $10,142,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

