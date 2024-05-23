BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $647,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corteva were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

