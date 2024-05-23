BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $731,000 Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.0 %

LII stock opened at $498.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.31. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $506.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.62.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

