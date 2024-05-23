BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $731,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

NYSE:IRM opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 282.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,296 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,923 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

