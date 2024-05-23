BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $851,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $756,176,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $547.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.09. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

