BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $879,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Price Performance

HP stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

