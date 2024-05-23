BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $802,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in XPO by 12,894.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.95.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

