BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 2,076 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 797,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 706,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $150.90 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

