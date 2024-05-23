BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,481 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

