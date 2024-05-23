BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 3,565 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $184.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.37.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.