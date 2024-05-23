BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,741 shares of company stock worth $3,434,893. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.8 %

IBP stock opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.83. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.50 and a 52 week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

