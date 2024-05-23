BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 19,624 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,624 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.