BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,714 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

