BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 60,931 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,931 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UNM stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

