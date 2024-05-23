BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down to $57.88

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.88, but opened at $55.43. BlackLine shares last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 491,648 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.17, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

