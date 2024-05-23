BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

