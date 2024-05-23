Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
BXP stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
