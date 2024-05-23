BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 428,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 641,331 shares.The stock last traded at $14.18 and had previously closed at $13.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BrightView by 977.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

