Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. City State Bank raised its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.