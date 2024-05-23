Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trimble by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $412,285,000 after purchasing an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 263,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.