Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

