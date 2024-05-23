Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans $2.95 Quarterly Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $39.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $352.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80. Cable One has a 1 year low of $351.97 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

