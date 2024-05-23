Calnex Solutions plc (CLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.62 on August 30th

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CLX opened at GBX 51.84 ($0.66) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £45.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.81. Calnex Solutions has a one year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 65.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Calnex Solutions from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

