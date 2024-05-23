Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Increases Dividend to $0.73 Per Share

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.7327 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Capgemini’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
Capgemini Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.
About Capgemini
