Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.50% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $84,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

