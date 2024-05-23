Capricorn Energy PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 43 (LON:CNE)

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share by the oil and gas development company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 192.54 ($2.45) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.02 million, a PE ratio of -330.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.20 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

