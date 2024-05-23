Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

