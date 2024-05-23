Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $266.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $244.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

NYSE:CB opened at $267.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.50 and its 200 day moving average is $241.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,756,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

