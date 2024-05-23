Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 3.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 1,141,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,094,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

