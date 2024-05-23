CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CINT

CI&T Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE:CINT opened at $3.75 on Thursday. CI&T has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $504.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.03.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. Equities analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 666,212 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.