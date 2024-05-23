Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,452,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,198,000 after buying an additional 305,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,843,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,799,000 after buying an additional 86,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,590,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,644,000 after buying an additional 127,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

