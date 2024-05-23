Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 2,335 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.