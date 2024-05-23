Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Ralph O. Hellmold Sells 2,335 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CMT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.66. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
