Corp Emmis Sells 40,298 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) Director Corp Emmis sold 40,298 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $50,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Corp Emmis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Corp Emmis sold 4,547 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $6,638.62.
MediaCo Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.25. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86.
MediaCo Company Profile
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.
