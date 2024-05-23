Corp Emmis Sells 40,298 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) Director Corp Emmis sold 40,298 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $50,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corp Emmis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Friday, May 17th, Corp Emmis sold 4,547 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $6,638.62.

MediaCo Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDIA opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.25. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.