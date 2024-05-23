Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Corteva worth $83,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 302.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 89.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

