Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Declares Dividend of $0.57

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRARY opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

