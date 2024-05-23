CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $345.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 959.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

