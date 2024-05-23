Darren Simmons Sells 1,619 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Darren Simmons sold 1,619 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $11,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00.

Everi Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE EVRI opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $16.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 30.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

