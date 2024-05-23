Dave Bottoms Sells 2,379 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46.

Upwork Trading Down 1.6 %

Upwork stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 193.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

