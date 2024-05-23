DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5838 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $0.24.
DCC Stock Performance
DCCPY opened at $21.76 on Thursday. DCC has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.
DCC Company Profile
