Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 7,158,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,533,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $902.46 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000.

