Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.79 and last traded at $144.88. Approximately 939,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,270,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.83.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

