Dylan Allread Sells 8,693 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 8,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $14,778.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $18,404.88.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $22,630.50.

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $9,920.61.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

PET opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

