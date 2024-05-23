Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Asana Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

