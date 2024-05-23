Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $27,870,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

